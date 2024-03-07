C&D Group inks strategic cooperation framework agreement with HBIS

Thursday, 07 March 2024 12:02:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Fujian Province-based Chinese steel trader Xiamen C&D Group (C&D) and Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker HBIS Group Co., Ltd. (HBIS) have inked a strategic cooperation framework agreement for the entire industrial chain.

Accordingly, C&D Group and HBIS will fully explore opportunities for cooperation and development in the areas of supply chains, the deep processing of steel, system solutions for future scenarios of home appliances, the digital industry, the development and utilization of urban mineral resources and the modernization of enterprise management.