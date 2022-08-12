﻿
English
CCMA: Output and operating revenue of China’s engineering industry to reach 5.5% in 2022

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:27:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The growth of industrial production and operating revenue of the engineering industry in China in 2022 will likely reach the level estimated at the start of the current year, i.e., 5.5 percent, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

According to the CCMA, with the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of stimulus policies to boost economic development, the gross profit of the engineering industry in 2022 will likely remain in line with that recorded in 2021.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

