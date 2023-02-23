﻿
CCMA: China’s machinery industry to face downward pressure in Q1

Thursday, 23 February 2023 10:54:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s machinery industry may face downward pressures in the January-March period this year, as announced by China Construction Machinery Association on February 21. However, the pressure will gradually ease as time goes by. Meanwhile, the CCMA forecast that the demand for construction machinery in 2023 will be better than in 2022. At the same time, the export volume may remain at a relatively high level, though it may face challenges given the high base in the previous year and downward pressure in overseas economies.

Market insiders stated that the special government bonds will stimulate the development in infrastructure construction. Moreover, stimulus policies for the real estate industry will also exert a positive impact on construction machinery sales.

The good demand for construction machinery will firmly bolster demand for steel.


