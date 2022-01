CCIA focuses on ensuring supply and price stability for Chinese coal industry

Friday, 07 January 2022 11:37:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



The China Coal Industry Association and the China Coal Transportation and Marketing Association have jointly issued a proposal stating that China will ensure coal supply and price stability, will make solid progress in signing and implementing medium-and long-term coal contracts, and ensure coal production safety.

Most Recent Related Articles

China’s Hebei Province plans to invest RMB 1.12 trillion in 695 key projects

Liuzhou Steel to carry out maintenance on 2,000 cubic meter blast furnace

China's Tangshan steelmaking hub implements further production cuts

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Dec, but still below 40% amid output cuts, low demand