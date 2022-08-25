CCI approves merger of companies with JSW Steel Limited

Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:45:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of JSW Ispat Limited and Crexient Special Steels Limited with JSW Steel Limited, a company statement said on Thursday, August 25.

JSW Ispat Limited and JSW Steel Limited have steel mills manufacturing a wide range of flat and long products while Crexient Steels Limited is an investment company holding for various group companies.

In May 2022, JSW Steel Limited had announced its program of amalgamation of the three companies in the group.