CASS: China’s GDP to growth by five percent in 2023

Monday, 06 February 2023 10:54:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The Institute of Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) has issued a report stating that Chinese GDP growth will likely be 5.0 percent in 2023. In particular, the GDP growth for the January-March, April-June, July-September and October-December quarters of 2023 will likely be 3.4 percent, 7.2 percent, 4.2 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that China’s GDP growth will be 5.2 percent in 2023, 0.8 percentage points higher than its previous forecast. According to the IMF, the easing of Covid-19 measures will stimulate global economic development, while the weak dollar will brighten the outlook for emerging-market countries that hold foreign-currency debts.


Tags: China Far East Economics 

