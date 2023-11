Tuesday, 21 November 2023 21:39:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, Canada produced 5,150,478 mt of iron ore concentrates in September, down 2.2 percent from August but up 0.8 percent from September 2022.

Canadian iron ore producers shipped 6,229,680 mt of iron ore concentrates in September, up 46.4 percent from August and up 48.5 percent from September 2022.

Closing inventories of iron ore concentrates at Canadian producers totaled 5,646,739 mt in September, compared to 8,176,894 mt in August and 7,536,551 mt in September 2022.