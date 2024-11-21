 |  Login 
Canada’s PyroGenesis to support decarbonization in steel industry

Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:01:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions manufacturer PyroGenesis has announced that it has signed a contract with one of the three largest steelmakers in the world to assess the applicability of its fully electric plasma torches, which is a device that turns gas into plasma in the melting process, for use in part of the customer’s electric arc furnace steelmaking and casting process. The customer’s identity has not been disclosed for competitive and confidentiality reasons.

PyroGenesis has been working with the customer over the past few years on various initiatives related to using plasma in decarbonization and recently it was awarded official supplier status to the steelmaker. According to the project, the plasma torches will be analyzed for the steelmaker’s energy-transition goals, with a duration of approximately 60-90 days, commencing in the fourth quarter of this year. The steelmaker aims to determine how plasma can be used following the EAF process which turns scrap metal, and direct reduced iron, into molten steel.


Tags: Canada North America Steelmaking Decarbonization 

