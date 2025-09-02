Canada’s Algoma Steel launches new electric arc furnace facility

Canadian steelmaker Algoma Steel has achieved a major milestone in its green steel transformation by producing the first heat at its new electric arc furnace (EAF) facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. According to Italian plantmaker Danieli, supplier of the electric arc furnace, this breakthrough marks the start of a world-first transition from integrated steelmaking to fully electric arc steel production.

A new era in Canadian steel

The facility houses two Danieli Digimelter EAFs, designed to produce high-quality liquid steel primarily from recycled scrap metal. The furnaces also have the flexibility to process other iron inputs, increasing efficiency and sustainability.

Capacity: 3.7 million mt of liquid steel annually

Furnaces: Two 250-ton EAFs

Power supply: Q-One digital power systems, each delivering over 150 MVA

Supporting equipment: two ladle furnaces and a new twin-tank vacuum degasser

This configuration ensures Algoma can deliver steel with exceptional cleanliness and quality while lowering costs.

Algoma challenges sectoral leadership

By adopting Danieli’s advanced EAF and Q-One technologies, Algoma expects to reduce its carbon emissions by approximately 70 percent. Coupled with Ontario’s clean electricity grid, this positions Algoma as a leading North American producer of low-emission, green steel.