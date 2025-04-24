Canada launches AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation to determine whether certain carbon and alloy steel wire from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam are being sold at unfair prices in Canada. The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by Sivaco Wire Group and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.