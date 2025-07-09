Canada extends preliminary decision period for AD probe against steel wire from 10 countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has extended the preliminary phase of the antidumping duty investigation regarding imports of certain carbon and alloy steel wire from China, Taiwan, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Under normal circumstances, the preliminary decision should have been completed within 90 days of the date of initiation, i.e., by April 22. However, due to the difficulties in obtaining satisfactory evidence and the complexity of issues presented in the investigation, the period has been extended to 135 days. As a result, the decision to issue a preliminary determination or to terminate the investigation will be made on or before September 4, 2025.