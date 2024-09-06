Canada issues final AD margins on wire rod from three countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the final determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain wire rod from China, Egypt and Vietnam.

The determined dumping margins are at 34.0 percent for China’s Jiangsu Shagang and 46.2 percent for all other Chinese companies, 8.6 percent for Egypt-based Suez Steel and 21.3 percent for all other companies in Egypt and 17.7 percent for Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel and 13.5 percent for Hoa Phat Hai Duong Steel.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is continuing its inquiry into the question of injury to the domestic industry and will make a finding by October 4, 2024.

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.91.00.42, 7213.91.00.43, 7213.91.00.49, 7213.91.00.50, 7213.91.00.60, 7213.91.00.70, 7213.99.00.11, 7213.99.00.12, 7213.99.00.31, 7213.99.00.32, 7213.99.00.51, 7213.99.00.52, 7227.20.00.20, 7227.20.00.90, 7227.90.00.60, 7227.90.00.70, 7227.90.00.81, 7227.90.00.82, and 7227.90.00.83.