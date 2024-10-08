 |  Login 
Canada determines injury in wire rod imports from three countries

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 12:01:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced the results of the injury inquiry into imports of wire rod from China, Egypt and Vietnam. The investigation was launched upon the complaint lodged by the local producer Ivaco Rolling Mills.

Accordingly, the CITT has concluded that the products under investigation from the three countries have been dumped and have caused injury to the domestic industry.

In September this year, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had determined final dumping margins at 34.0 percent for China’s Jiangsu Shagang and 46.2 percent for all other Chinese companies, 8.6 percent for Egypt-based Suez Steel and 21.3 percent for all other companies in Egypt and 17.7 percent for Vietnam-based Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel and 13.5 percent for Hoa Phat Hai Duong Steel.

The CITT will issue a statement of its reasons on October 18.


