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Bulgaria exempts Russian iron and steel imports for Kozloduy nuclear plant from sanctions

Thursday, 03 September 2026 12:27:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has granted the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant an exemption from European Union sanctions, allowing it to import specific iron and steel products from Russia for the implementation of an existing contract, according to local media reports.

Exemption to remain valid until contract expires

The products covered by the relevant contract will remain exempted from the sanctions until the contract expires. The government stated that access to components supplied by the original designers and manufacturers is essential to ensure nuclear safety, radiation protection and uninterrupted electricity generation. 

Kozloduy NPP remains central to Bulgaria's power supply

Kozloduy is Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant and generates more than one-third of the country's annual electricity. The facility currently operates units No. 5 and No. 6, commissioned in 1987 and 1991 respectively and equipped with Russian-designed VVER-1000 pressurized-water reactors. According to the government, the Russian origin of a substantial portion of the installed equipment makes continued access to certain original components necessary for safe and reliable operation.

Tags: Bulgaria European Union 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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