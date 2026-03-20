 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > British...

British Steel secures £70 million billet export order for Nigeria port projects, boosts production

Friday, 20 March 2026 11:17:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based steel producer British Steel has announced that the company has secured one of its largest-ever export orders, valued at £70 million, for port redevelopment projects in Nigeria.

British Steel stated that the agreement has been signed with Hitech Construction Africa Ltd, which will act as the project contractor for the redevelopment of the Tin Can Island and Lagos Apapa port complexes. Under the contract, British Steel will supply a total of 120,000 mt of billet, which will be used in the production of construction materials for the modernization works.

The company noted that the supplied material will consist of 140 mm rebar-grade billet, with deliveries scheduled to begin in spring this year and continue over a three-year period.

One of the largest billet orders in company history

British Steel emphasized that the deal represents one of its largest-ever billet orders, as well as its largest order supported by UK Export Finance, highlighting the role of government-backed financing in facilitating international trade. The producer added that the agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding last year and was formally announced at a ceremony held in London.

British Steel stated that it will increase steel production at its Scunthorpe plant to meet the requirements of the order, indicating a ramp-up in operational activity at the site.


Tags: Billet Semis Europe Steelmaking British Steel 

Similar articles

Global View on Billet: Markets calm down after previous hike, but some optimism remains

20 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices increase amid rising costs, volatile freight keeps trade muted

19 Mar | Longs and Billet

SE Asian billet importers expect stabilization of prices after recent jump

19 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia FOB billet prices rise after previous success in sales

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih ends production at blooming mill

18 Mar | Steel News

Danieli to supply billet welder to Turkey’s Ekinciler

17 Mar | Steel News

Import billet and local rebar prices in Turkey keep climbing, demand not supportive

16 Mar | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Uptrend everywhere amid cost pressure, higher freight, low supply

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in Turkey rise further, interest in Asian semis remains low

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Dexin Steel hikes semis and wire rod offers by additional $5/mt

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Billet
Length:  6 m
Edge Length1:  100 - 150 mm
Edge Length2:  100 - 150 mm
MODERN STEEL MILLS
View Offer
Billet
Length:  3 - 6 m
Edge Length1:  100 mm
Edge Length2:  100 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer
Billet
Length:  3 - 6 mm
Edge Length1:  125 mm
Edge Length2:  125 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer