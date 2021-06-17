﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brickwork Ratings: Record high Indian steel prices not to ease in H2 2021-22

Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:18:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The record high steel prices in India will not ease in the second half of the current fiscal year 2021-22 with demand expected to spike after the second wave of the pandemic, India-based Brickwork Ratings said in a report on the steel sector issued on Thursday, June 17.

According to the report, domestic steel prices are still lower by 15-20 percent compared to the landed price of imports, offering headroom for further price increases.

"Demand in the auto sector is expected to rise in the festival season in the second half wherein delivery is already waitlisted currently on account of production bottlenecks. Revival in the construction and real estate sectors is also visible. Therefore, there appears to be no compulsion for steel prices to move down in the near future," Brickwork Ratings said in its report.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Jun

ABB installs digital analytic platform at India’s Sunflag steel mill
08  Jun

India’s JSPL steel production up 31 percent in April-May
26  May

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity
25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021
20  May

Indian trading firm MMTC floats export tender for manganese fines