Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 41 percent in January-September

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in September this year increased by 4.41 percent from the previous month and fell by 11 percent year on year to 220,162 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, the country's motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 41 percent year on year to 1,330,939 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 207,710 units in September this year, increasing by 13.2 percent when compared to August and decreasing by 11.5 percent year on year. In the January-September period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 32.3 percent year on year to 1,374,416 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in September (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 30,519 units, increasing by 8.5 percent compared to the previous month and down 16.7 percent year on year. In the first nine months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 207,265 units, down by 38.6 percent year on year.