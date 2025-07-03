Brazil’s Itaminas launches first direct iron ore exports via Porto Sudeste terminal

Brazil-based iron ore producer Itaminas has reached a major milestone in its international growth plan by completing its first direct exports of iron ore on June 26, via the Porto Sudeste terminal in Rio de Janeiro, according to local media reports.

Itaminas expands its access to global markets

The direct shipment follows a strategic agreement signed in March 2025, establishing a long-term partnership that grants Itaminas access to 4 million mt per year of export capacity through Porto Sudeste. This agreement significantly strengthens the company's logistical efficiency by providing streamlined access to global markets, including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

CEO Thiago Toscano stressed that direct port access enables faster cargo movement and positions Itaminas more competitively on the world stage stating, “Connecting our production to a high-performance port structure is an important step to elevate our competitiveness”. The new route significantly reduces delivery times, allowing the company to respond more effectively to the demand from international markets.

Porto Sudeste is one of Brazil’s leading export corridors, offering direct maritime access to major global consumption centers. It is fed by both the Central Brazil Railway and key highways.