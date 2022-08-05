Brazilian wire rod exports decrease sharply in July

Friday, 05 August 2022 19:12:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

After three consecutive monthly increases, wire rod exports from Brazil declined to 37,000 mt in July, from 67,500 mt exported in June. According to analysts, the reduction reflects increased focus by producers on the domestic market.

The exports in June were destined to the US (25,000 mt at $1,312/mt), to South American countries (10,200 mt at $937/mt), to the Dominican Republic (1,600 mt at $960/mt), and to Costa Rica (200 mt at $907/mt), all FOB conditions, with price deals probably closed in May.

ArcelorMittal exported 30,100 mt at $1,239/mt, while Gerdau exported 5,500 mt at $998/mt, and Simec exported 1,400 mt at $969/mt.

ArcelorMittal exported to the US 25,000 mt at $1,312/mt, referring to a high-grade product, destined to produce steel cord to serve the pneumatic tire industry.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in June 1,300 mt of wire rod, of which 800 mt at $1,238/mt from Germany, 300 mt at $1,364/mt from Japan, and 200 mt at $1,100/mt from China, also FOB conditions.