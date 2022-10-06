Brazilian wire rod exports decline in September

Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:09:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil declined to 38,900 mt in September from 45,800 mt in August, according to customs.

The exports in September were destined to the US (22,400 mt at $1,152/mt), South American countries (16,200 mt at $860/mt), and Costa Rica (300 mt at $1,181/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were chiefly from ArcelorMittal (37,100 mt at $1,152/mt), while Gerdau exported 1,600 mt at $664/mt and Simec exported 200 mt at $989/mt.

Exports from ArcelorMittal were mostly of a high-grade product, destined to produce steel cord to serve the pneumatic tire industry.

Meanwhile, Brail imported 15,900 mt of wire rod in September, of which 14,600 mt at $725/mt from Egypt, 700 mt at $1,107/mt and 600 mt at $1,235/mt from Germany, also FOB conditions.