Brazilian wire rod exports decline in February

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 20:16:17 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 13,900 mt in February, against 17,200 mt in January, according to customs data.

The exports of February were destined to the US (8,300 mt at $744/mt), the Dominican Republic (4,200 mt at $580/mt), South American countries (1,000 mt at $643/mt) and Canada (400 mt at $1,584/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exports were from ArcelorMittal (13,000 mt at $717/mt), Gerdau (400 mt at $616/mt), traders (300 mt at $724/mt) and Simec (200 mt at $497/mt), FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 4,500 mt of wire rod in February, against 15,400 mt in January.

The imports were from China (3,100 mt at $569/mt), Germany (1,200 mt at $975/mt), and Russia (200 mt at $721/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America 

