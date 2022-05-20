Brazilian wire rod exports decline in April

Friday, 20 May 2022 19:56:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 39,300 mt of wire rod in April, against 61,100 mt in March, according to local customs.

The exports in April were destined to South American countries, 26,800 mt at $791/mt, and to the US, 12,500 mt at $1,220/mt, the latter shipped by ArcelorMittal, both FOB conditions.

The product exported to the US is of a special grade, destined to produce the steel cord used in pneumatic tires.

ArcelorMittal also exported 11,400 mt at $756/mt to South American countries, while Gerdau exported 15,400 mt at $817/mt to the region, both FOB conditions.

The decline of the volume exported in April reflects reduced shipments to the US, 43,200 mt in March against 11,400 mt in April.