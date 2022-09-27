﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian state requests blockage of Samarco shareholders assets

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 20:55:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The government of the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo has filed in a federal court a lawsuit requesting the blockage of BRL 10.34 billion ($1.93 billion) in assets belonging to Vale and BHP, the shareholders of the iron ore pellet producer Samarco.

The lawsuit refers to the collapse of the Samarco Mariana dam in 2015, resulting in 19 deaths and a massive environmental disaster that hit the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo.

According to the lawsuit, the state says it makes no sense to ask for an indemnification to Samarco, as the company is currently under judicial recovery, without access to its own resources, while its shareholders have legal obligation to pay for the expenses derived from the disaster.

In the lawsuit, the government of the Espirito Santo state is accompanied by the public attorneys of the states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo and by the federal public attorney

Earlier this month, the request by Samarco to pay the indemnifications during the next 20 years was considered as abusive by the governments of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo.


Tags: Pellet Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly from last week

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices fail to hold early gains, sellers supported by robust local trading

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s GIPL receives approvals to increase pellet plant capacity

23 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines from last week

21 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian pellet exporters nudge up prices supported by strong domestic demand and sales

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices rebound amid positive indications from China

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

08 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines throughout the week

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices soften, rise in local demand limits impact on producers

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Odisha approves steel-related projects entailing investment of $131 million

31 Aug | Steel News