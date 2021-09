Monday, 20 September 2021 21:18:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

State-owned port operator SCPar Porto de Imbituba seeks a provisional iron ore cargo operator to handle its iron ore terminal in the city of Imbituba, Santa Catarina state. The operator plans to lease its A6-1 area for a cargo operator.

SCPar Porto de Imbituba said companies can submit proposals until October 7 this year. The future iron ore terminal operator will be able to lease the area, which is about 55,307 square meters, for 180 days.