Brazilian plate exports decrease sharply in June

Thursday, 14 July 2022 19:09:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 5,700 mt of steel plate in June, against 23,300 mt in May, while importing 12,400 mt of the product in June, against 21,600 mt in May.

The exports in June were destined to South American countries (5,600 mt at $1,109/mt) and to the Dominican Republic (100 mt at $ 1,030/mt), FOB conditions. The exporters were Usiminas (2,600 mt), and ArcelorMittal (2,400 mt), while 700 mt were exported by traders.

The imports were mainly from Europe, 12,300 mt at $834/mt, while 100 mt were imported from China at $1,211/mt, also FOB conditions.

According to Carlos Loureiro, president of the Brazilian institute of steel distributors, INDA, the reduced exports of plates reflect a temporary shortage of the product in Brazil.


