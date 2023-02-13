﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports decline in January

Monday, 13 February 2023 00:23:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 236,200 mt in January, against 305,100 mt in December, according to customs data.

The shipments in January were destined to the US (203,700 mt at $566/mt), Asia (16,300 mt, of which 15,100 mt at $528/mt to China) and Italy (13,000 mt at $512/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Mexico, Argentina and Australia.

Exports from the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo totaled 154,600 mt, while exports from the northern states of Para and Maranhão have reached 71,600 mt and 10,000mt were shipped from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

MMK’s steel output and sales fall in 2022 amid unfavorable market conditions

14 Feb | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 6

10 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s AMKR to reach 50% of utilization with stable energy supply

08 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices rise in fresh deal to US

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 5

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 9.8 percent in January-November

26 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian BPI suppliers succeed in getting higher prices in deals to US

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

German crude steel output down 8.4 percent in 2022

24 Jan | Steel News

Fresh ex-Ukraine BPI sale to US at slightly higher price

23 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in Dec from Nov

23 Jan | Steel News