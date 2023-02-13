Brazilian pig iron exports decline in January

Monday, 13 February 2023 00:23:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Brazilian exports of pig iron reached 236,200 mt in January, against 305,100 mt in December, according to customs data.

The shipments in January were destined to the US (203,700 mt at $566/mt), Asia (16,300 mt, of which 15,100 mt at $528/mt to China) and Italy (13,000 mt at $512/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Mexico, Argentina and Australia.

Exports from the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo totaled 154,600 mt, while exports from the northern states of Para and Maranhão have reached 71,600 mt and 10,000mt were shipped from the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.