Brazilian manganese ore exports increase in January

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:57:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 112,600 mt of manganese ore in January, against 53,200 mt in December, according to customs data.

The increase interrupts a downtrend of the volumes exported between October and December 2022, now reflecting chiefly 110,500 mt exported to China, against 50,500 mt in December.

Other destinations in January were Colombia (1,600 mt) and Hong Kong (500 mt). The exports were from producers located in five states of the country, with different quality grades and prices, with an average price of $74/mt, FOB conditions.

Last year, Brazil exported a total of 1.11 million mt of manganese ore and 1.73 million mt in 2021.