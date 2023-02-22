﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports increase in January

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 21:57:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 112,600 mt of manganese ore in January, against 53,200 mt in December, according to customs data.

The increase interrupts a downtrend of the volumes exported between October and December 2022, now reflecting chiefly 110,500 mt exported to China, against 50,500 mt in December.

Other destinations in January were Colombia (1,600 mt) and Hong Kong (500 mt). The exports were from producers located in five states of the country, with different quality grades and prices, with an average price of $74/mt, FOB conditions.

Last year, Brazil exported a total of 1.11 million mt of manganese ore and 1.73 million mt in 2021.


Tags: Manganese Ore Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices decrease slightly

21 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output increases by 10 percent in December

20 Feb | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable, with some small decreases

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 6.8 percent in Jan from Dec

14 Feb | Steel News

Chinese domestic manganese ore prices mostly stable, some upticks

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s manganese miner MOIL Limited sees 8% rise in ore output in Jan

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian manganese miner reports 45% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

03 Feb | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices move sideways or upward

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline again in December

18 Jan | Steel News

Indian mineral production rises by 9.7% in November

18 Jan | Steel News