Brazilian manganese ore exports decline in October

Monday, 21 November 2022 20:56:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 101,700 mt of manganese ore in October, against 108,900 mt in September, according to customs.

The volume was almost entirely exported to Asia, 100,500 mt, of which 74,300 mt to China at $130/mt, 23,600 mt at $85/mt to India and 2,600 mt at $164/mt to Vietnam, all FOB conditions, while smaller volumes were shipped to Colombia, Italy, and the US.

The exports were from mines located in nine states of the country, with different quality grades, resulting in widely different prices, with an average at $124/mt FOB.