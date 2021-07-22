Brazilian iron ore export volumes increase 15 percent in H1 2021

Thursday, 22 July 2021 23:53:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore export volumes in the first half of the year (H1 2021) rose 15 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the Brazilian Mining Institute, IBRAM.

IBRAM said Brazil’s iron ore export volumes in H1 this year reached 167.1 million mt, up from 145.4 million mt a year ago.

In terms of value, Brazilian iron ore exports reached $21.5 billion in H1 this year, 126 percent up, year-over-year. In the same period of 2020, Brazilian iron ore exports totaled $9.5 billion in value.