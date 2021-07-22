﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian iron ore export volumes increase 15 percent in H1 2021

Thursday, 22 July 2021 23:53:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore export volumes in the first half of the year (H1 2021) rose 15 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the Brazilian Mining Institute, IBRAM.

IBRAM said Brazil’s iron ore export volumes in H1 this year reached 167.1 million mt, up from 145.4 million mt a year ago.

In terms of value, Brazilian iron ore exports reached $21.5 billion in H1 this year, 126 percent up, year-over-year. In the same period of 2020, Brazilian iron ore exports totaled $9.5 billion in value.


Tags: Brazil  trading  imp/exp statistics  South America  raw mat  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Jul

Vale to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica mine by 2022
16  Jul

CSN Mineração expects to raise $196.8 million to fund terminal expansion
14  Jul

Vale completes retention structure at Fabrica iron ore mine
13  Jul

MRS signs contract addendum to transport iron ore for Brazil’s CSN
13  Jul

Vale concludes decommissioning works at Fernandinho dam