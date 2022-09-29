﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian Galvalume exports in an uptrend

Thursday, 29 September 2022 21:30:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 17,400 mt of Galvalume in August, against 12,200 mt in July and 5,300 mt in June, according to customs.

In August, CSN exported 12,800 mt at $1,665/mt to Argentina and 4,550 mt at $1,445/mt to the US, while a small volume was exported by traders to Uruguay, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 41,500 mt at $1,070/mt from China in August, 21,500 mt at $1,104/mt in July and 19,000 mt at $1,162/mt in June, also FOB conditions.

Most of the imports during the period were destined to the automotive and to the civil construction sectors, in the Southeast, while a smaller but significant volume was shipped to states in the Northeast, reflecting logistic barriers in the transportation for more than 3,000 km by road, from the producers in the Southeast.


Tags: Coated Flats Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HDG and Galvalume prices still hovering within last week’s range

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften slightly

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in August

20 Sep | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Rasselstein commissions new tinplate coating line

20 Sep | Steel News

Romanian producer seeks to hike HRC prices, local retailers stable

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HDG and Galvalume prices inch back up after last week’s drop

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

US import light gauge HDG, Galvalume coil prices still holding steady

13 Sep | Flats and Slab