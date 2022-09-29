Brazilian Galvalume exports in an uptrend

Thursday, 29 September 2022 21:30:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 17,400 mt of Galvalume in August, against 12,200 mt in July and 5,300 mt in June, according to customs.

In August, CSN exported 12,800 mt at $1,665/mt to Argentina and 4,550 mt at $1,445/mt to the US, while a small volume was exported by traders to Uruguay, all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 41,500 mt at $1,070/mt from China in August, 21,500 mt at $1,104/mt in July and 19,000 mt at $1,162/mt in June, also FOB conditions.

Most of the imports during the period were destined to the automotive and to the civil construction sectors, in the Southeast, while a smaller but significant volume was shipped to states in the Northeast, reflecting logistic barriers in the transportation for more than 3,000 km by road, from the producers in the Southeast.