Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase 22.7 percent in March

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 19:29:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel by local distributors in March rose 22.7 percent, year-over-year, and 4.2 percent, month-over-month, to 325,400 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

According to Inda, purchases of flat steel products by distributors in March grew 24.8 percent, year-over-year, and 5.6 percent, month-over-month, to 340,100 mt.

Flat steel inventories in March increased 2.1 percent, month-over-month, to 711,200 mt. Inventory turnover in March reached 2.2 months, stable from 2.2 months in February this year.

Imports of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in March surged 139.8 percent, year-over-year, and rose 37.8 percent, month-over-month, to 140,400 mt.

Inda estimated purchases of flats in April to remain stable, while flat steel sales by distributors in the same period should decline 5 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.