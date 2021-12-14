﻿
Brazilian flat steel distributor sales decline 16.8 percent in November

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 00:21:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in November fell 16.8 percent, year-over-year, and 3.8 percent, month-over-month, to 282,200 mt, according to a report Tuesday from Inda, the nation’s association of flat steel distributors.

Purchases of flat steel products by distributors in November declined 2.9 percent, year-over-year, and 1.1 percent, month-over-month, to 283,200 mt.

Flat steel inventory in November slightly rose 0.1 percent, month-over-month, to 827,100 mt. Inventory turnover in November grew to 2.9 months, from 2.8 months in October this year.

Imports of flat steel products by distributors in November increased 143.2 percent, year-over-year, and 110.6 percent, month-over-month, to 241,500 mt.

Inda said estimated purchases of flat steel products by distributors in December will decline 15 percent, while sales of flats in December will likely drop another 18 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.


