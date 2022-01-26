﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian flat distributor sales decrease 9.2 percent in December

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:23:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian sales of flats by local distributors in December declined 9.2 percent, year- over-year, and 7.4 percent, month-over-month, to 261,500 mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s association of flat steel distributors (Inda).

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in December fell 25.4 percent, year-over-year, and 12.2 percent, month-over-month, to 248,600 mt.

Flat steel inventory in December dropped 1.6 percent, month-over-month, to 814,200 mt. Inventory turnover in December grew to 3.1 months, from 2.9 months in November.

Imports of flat steel products by distributors in December rose 74.6 percent, year-over-year, but diminished 33.3 percent, month-over-month, to 161,000 mt.

Inda estimated both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in January this year to increase 10 percent, on a month-over-month basis.


Tags: flats  distribution  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Jan

Draft law to limit mining and iron ore exploration in Brazil
20 Jan

Vale only miner ordered to make corrective dam measures following audit
18 Jan

Vale fined for iron ore contamination in Brazil
14 Jan

Brazilian regulator raises over $1.8 billion in mining royalties
12 Jan

Vallourec Brazil fined $52 million for dam overflow