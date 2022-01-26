Brazilian flat distributor sales decrease 9.2 percent in December

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 21:23:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flats by local distributors in December declined 9.2 percent, year- over-year, and 7.4 percent, month-over-month, to 261,500 mt, according to a report this week from the nation’s association of flat steel distributors (Inda).

Purchases of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in December fell 25.4 percent, year-over-year, and 12.2 percent, month-over-month, to 248,600 mt.

Flat steel inventory in December dropped 1.6 percent, month-over-month, to 814,200 mt. Inventory turnover in December grew to 3.1 months, from 2.9 months in November.

Imports of flat steel products by distributors in December rose 74.6 percent, year-over-year, but diminished 33.3 percent, month-over-month, to 161,000 mt.

Inda estimated both the purchases and sales of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in January this year to increase 10 percent, on a month-over-month basis.