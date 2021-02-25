﻿
Brazilian court suspends AVG’s iron ore license

Thursday, 25 February 2021
       

A Brazilian court in the state of Minas Gerais has suspended the license of an iron ore site owned by Grupo AVG, according to a media report by G1.

A Minas Gerais environmental regulator, Semad, allowed AVG to resume iron ore activities at its Brumado mine in the city of Caeté, in the state of Minas Gerais; Semad granted an installing license for AVG’s Brumado project in 2019.

The court said Semad’s installing license granted in 2019 doesn’t comply with a court agreement signed in 2012, in which AVG committed to recovering the area it wanted to use to produce the commodity.

Activities in the site have been halted since 2005. A court prevented the previous’ site owner to explore the area, as such iron ore exploration was considered “predatory.”

AVG said it plans to produce 5 million mt of iron ore per year in the Brumado mine.


