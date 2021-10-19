﻿
English
Brazilian companies request authorization for iron ore railway projects

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:45:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Two Brazilian companies have requested local ministry of infrastructure authorization to build and operate railways to transport iron ore.

A media report by Folha said Morro do Pilar Minerals made a request to build and operate a 100-km-long (62.1-mile-long) railway that will require BRL 1 billion ($180 million) in investments. The company aims to transport iron ore between the cities of Colatina and Linhares in Espirito Santo state.

Additionally, Brazil Iron Mineração made a similar request to build and operate 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) of a railway in Bahia state. Brazil Iron Mineração produces iron ore and owns the Mocó mine in Bahia state.


