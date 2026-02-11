Bosnia plans 30 percent tariffs on steel imports

Bosnia and Herzegovina is preparing to introduce 30 percent tariffs on imported steel and steel products for a 200-day period, according to local media provider Capital. The proposal, which now requires approval from the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is modelled on similar trade measures adopted recently in neighboring Serbia.

The Foreign Trade Chamber of Bosnia and Herzegovina called for an urgent reaction from relevant institutions following the decision by the Serbian government to introduce temporary import quotas on certain iron and steel products, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Surge in imports fuels tariff push

According to ministry data, imports of key steel products into Bosnia and Herzegovina have surged sharply compared with historical averages. In particular, in 2025 imports from Serbia exceeded 9,000 mt, up 408 percent versus the annual average for the 2021-2024 period. The increase in imports has placed severe competitive pressure on domestic producers and risks making local markets dependent on foreign products.

The ministry contends that unchecked import growth undermines the stability of the construction sector and could lead to job losses, reduced investment, lower fiscal revenues and higher prices in the domestic market.

If approved, the 30 percent tariff would apply to a wide range of imported steel and steel products, aiming to support local manufacturing capacity and rebalance market dynamics.