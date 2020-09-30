Bond financing of Chinese real estate firms hits historical high in Q3

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 17:51:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the third quarter of the current year, real estate enterprises in China issued 307 bond financings at home and abroad, with a total financing scale of RMB 324.7 billion, increasing by 14 percent year on year, hitting a historical high level for a third quarter as compared to past years, according to the statistics issued by Shell Research Institute, a major real estate research institution in China, on September 28. In the fourth quarter this year, the increase rate of financing in the fourth quarter will likely slow down.

According to a report on residential land prices in 100 cities issued by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider, the average land price in 100 cities in China rose by nine percent in the January-August period this year, returning to a single-digit level, signaling that local regulation and control policies have taken effect and slowed down the rises in land prices. The rise in land prices in the 100 cities is now considered to have moved into a more moderate range.

However, the residential land price in the four first-tier cities in China in the first eight months of the year reached RMB 17,714/square meter, rising by 23.2 percent year on year. Although in the first seven months the growth in the residential land price in four first-tier cities was an inverted U-shaped curve, it rebounded in August, indicating there will be more regulatory policies on land prices for the first-tier cities.