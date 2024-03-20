﻿
English
Birmingham Fastener to open distribution center in Mexico

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 22:06:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

US-based Birmingham Fastener, a full-service manufacturer and distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners, will formally inaugurate its facility on Thursday in the central city of Querétaro to serve clients in the manufacturing, construction and aerospace industries.

“We are excited about Mexico being our first location outside of the US. The business and growth environment in Mexico makes it the perfect place to locate,” said Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener in a press release.

The new company is called Commercial and Aerospace Supply de Mexico (CASM), which operates as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Birmingham Fastener, with support from Alabama Aerospace, the aerospace and defense arm of Birmingham Fastener.

CASM will serve a wide variety of industries across the aerospace and commercial sectors, including renewable energy, space exploration, communications, water works, structural steel fabrication and electrical utilities.

Querétaro is located 135 miles northwest of Mexico City, the largest market in the country with a population of more than 20 million consumers.


