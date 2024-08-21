BHP Mitsubishi Alliance plans to operate with 100% renewable energy

Australia-based coking coal miner BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), a joint venture between Australian miner BHP Billiton and Japan-based Mitsubishi, has announced that it has inked a new seven-year power purchase deal with CleanCo, Queensland’s government-owned energy producer and trader, for the supply of renewable energy for its operations.

With the help of the new deal, which will enter into force starting from 2027, along with other two agreements that BMA entered into with CleanCo before, the company is expected to meet its forecasted energy needs from renewables such as solar, wind and pumped hydro. As a result, BMA’s operations will be fully powered by renewable energy.

“Across all the sites we operate, we are aiming to have 100 percent renewable electricity arrangements by FY 2030, where it is technically and commercially viable to do so,” Rag Udd, CCO of BHP, stated.