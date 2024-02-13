BHP iron ore train driver strike may interrupt iron ore supply

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 15:28:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to Australia’s Mining and Energy Union (MEU), iron ore train drivers at local miner BHP Group’s Pilbara operations in Western Australia are planning industrial action including operation stoppages and slowdowns on Friday, February 16, in order to secure better working conditions.

The train drivers in question have notified the company that they will go on strike for 24 hours, which has the potential to interrupt supply from BHP’s mines to Port Hedland, one of the largest iron ore export terminals in the world. However, it is reported that BHP has a contingency plan to prevent supply interruptions.

“They have been very patient and given BHP every opportunity to address their concerns. Stopping the trains this Friday sends a strong message to BHP about their unity and determination,” MEU secretary Greg Busson stated.