 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Bayi...

Bayi Steel posts net loss of RMB 697 million for H1 2025 

Thursday, 28 August 2025 09:46:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Xinjiang Autonomous Region-based Chinese steelmaker Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Bayi Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 8.733 billion ($1.2 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 6.73 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 697 million ($98 million) for the given period, compared to the net loss of RMB 720 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the first six months this year, Bayi Steel produced 2.42 million mt of pig iron, 2.71 million mt of crude steel and 2.51 million mt of finished steel, up 3.4 percent, 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The company stated that it continuously optimized production activities and sales strategies to enhance resilience against market fluctuations, driving the enterprise toward high-quality and steady development, which contributed to a lower loss compared to the same period of last year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Anyang Steel posts net profit of RMB 38.0583 million for H1 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

Lingyuan Steel posts net loss of RMB 578 million for H1 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 27, 2025

27 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly increase

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices edge lower amid weaker futures, cautious sentiment

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Baosteel posts net profit of RMB 4.879 billion for H1 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 27, 2025 

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

China starts renovating 19,800 old urban neighborhoods in Jan-July 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

China’s FAI in transportation down 4.88 percent in January-July 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 64.36 billion in Jan-July 2025

27 Aug | Steel News