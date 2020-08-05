﻿
Baowu Group sets up largest ship scrap base in eastern China

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 12:21:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Anhui Province-based Ouyeel Blockchain Finance and Metal Recycling Resources Co., Ltd., (Ouyeel Blockchain), the primary subsidiary of China Baowu Group, has jointly set up Ouyeel Blockchain (Jingjiang) Finance and Metal Recycling together with Jingjiang Telaisi Metal Material Co., Ltd. and Jingjiang Science and Education Industrial Park Co., Ltd. in Jingjiang city in Jiangsu Province. The new company will mainly perform recycling of steel scrap and of other renewable resources. It has a registered capital of RMB 195 million ($28 million).

Chen Zhaoqi, chairman of Ouyeel Blockchain, said the company will build up the largest recycling base in eastern China, which will process and distribute 1.5 million mt of steel scrap, while it will supply 3 million mt of all kinds of scrap per year, with an overall production value of RMB 8.0 billion ($1.1 billion).


