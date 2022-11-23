﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baosteel to supply low-carbon auto steel to Beijing Benz

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 14:05:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On November 22, major Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Baosteel) and automaker Beijing Mercedes Benz inked a memorandum of cooperation on green steel supply chain, as a result of which Baosteel will become the first steel company in China to provide products with reduced carbon to auto enterprises.

Accordingly, Baosteel will supply low-carbon steel products to Benz from 2023. Starting 2026, Baosteel will gradually reduce the carbon emissions of its steel for automotive vehicles by 50 percent to 80 percent with the help of hydrogen-based shaft furnaces and electric furnaces. Subsequently, Baosteel will provide 95 percent carbon-reduced green steel for auto enterprises.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Baosteel  

Similar articles

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for November

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for October

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $15/mt for September

10 Aug | Flats and Slab

Baosteel expects better situation for steel industry in September

19 Jul | Steel News

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $30/mt for August

12 Jul | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for July

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Masteel plans to transfer 550,000 mt of iron-smelting capacity

08 Jun | Steel News

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $15/mt for June

11 May | Flats and Slab