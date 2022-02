Wednesday, 23 February 2022 12:12:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Ningxia Province-based major Chinese raw material producer Baofeng Energy Group Co., Ltd. has announced that its overall coking capacity will reach 7 million mt per year as its third phase 3 million mt coking project has entered into operation.

With this increased production, 60 percent of coal for producing coke will be purchased from outside suppliers, while the percentage was 40 percent previously.