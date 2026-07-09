Bangladesh seeks private investment in state industrial assets, including green steel mill project

The Bangladeshi government has identified 44 closed, loss-making or partly operational state-owned industrial enterprises for private sector participation, aiming to revive idle assets, attract new investment and support industrial diversification, according to local media reports.

The sites, covering around 10,000 acres in total, mostly have existing infrastructure such as gas, electricity and other essential services, offering investors the opportunity to use idle land and underutilized assets through local or foreign investment, joint ventures, public-private partnerships, lease and rental arrangements or other strategic models, while ownership will remain with the state.

The factories are operated under five state corporations, including Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC), Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation and Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation. Potential investment areas identified by the government include green steel, electric vehicles, lithium batteries, packaging paper, agro-processing, textiles, chemicals, logistics and renewable energy.

In addition, BSEC is seeking investors for a proposed green steel mill in Bogura through a joint venture or public-private partnership structure. Several business groups have shown preliminary interest in the project, although no formal commitments have yet been made.