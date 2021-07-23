﻿
Bamin expects to export 490,000 mt of iron ore by year-end

Friday, 23 July 2021 22:42:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore producer Bamin plans to export 490,000 mt of iron ore by year-end, the company said this week, adding that the forecast covers 11 iron ore shipments to clients in Europe and Asia.

Bamin commenced iron ore output at its Pedra de Ferro mine in Caetite, in the state of Bahia, in January this year. The company said it expects to export its next iron ore shipment at the end of July, and there is another shipment expected for August. Both iron ore shipments will take place out of the Enseada Terminal in Maragogipe, Bahia state.

July’s iron ore shipment will go to Germany, while the August shipment is destined to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.


