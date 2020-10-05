﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Azovstal to complete overhaul of converter No. 2 by end Oct

Monday, 05 October 2020 16:55:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it is proceeding with the modernization of its casting converter No. 2.
Accordingly, in the middle of September Azovstal started the major repairs of its casting converter No.2, the cost of which amounts to UAH 96 million ($3.36 million). The maintenance works on the converter are expected to be completed within 45 days, with the replacement of the furnace brickwork by the end of October, as SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Azovstal  steelmaking  Ukraine  production  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Oct

Ukraine-based ZZF’s ferroalloy output down 21.8 percent in Jan-Aug
25  Sep

Ukraine-based KZhRK to suspend iron ore production amid strikes
18  Sep

Ukraine-based Azovstal’s crude and finished steel outputs up in Jan-Aug
16  Sep

Ukraine’s DMZ sees further increase in steel output in August
07  Sep

Ukraine-based KZhRK’s iron ore output down 4.5 percent in Jan-Aug