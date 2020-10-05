Azovstal to complete overhaul of converter No. 2 by end Oct

Monday, 05 October 2020 16:55:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based integrated steel mill Azovstal, owned by mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has announced that it is proceeding with the modernization of its casting converter No. 2.

Accordingly, in the middle of September Azovstal started the major repairs of its casting converter No.2, the cost of which amounts to UAH 96 million ($3.36 million). The maintenance works on the converter are expected to be completed within 45 days, with the replacement of the furnace brickwork by the end of October, as SteelOrbis has learned.