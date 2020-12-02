Average new house prices in 100 cities up 3.63 percent in Nov

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 12:10:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November of the current year, average new house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 15,755/square meter ($2,391/sq.m.), up 3.63 percent year on year, 0.11 percentage points faster than the growth recorded in October this year, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

In particular, in the November, the average new house prices in ten key cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Wuhan and Chengdu - reached RMB 28,441/square meter ($4,316/sq.m.), up 0.42 percent year on year, 0.07 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in October this year.

House prices in first-tier cities indicated the biggest month-on-month increase, up 0.37 percent, while those in second-tier cities indicated a 0.31 percent month-on-month rise, with house prices in third-tier cities up 0.26 percent month on month.