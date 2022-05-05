﻿
Average new house prices in 100 cities up 0.02 percent in April

Thursday, 05 May 2022 10:34:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,193/square meter ($2,468/sq.m.), up 0.02 percent month on month, 0.01 percentage point slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in March, though up 1.51 percent year on year, 0.21 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in March, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in March, the average second-hand house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 16,032/square meter ($2,444/sq.m.), up 0.03 percent month on month, 0.09 percentage points slower than the month-on-month growth recorded in March, while up 1.91 percent year on year, 0.47 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in March.


Tags: China Far East 

