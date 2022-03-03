﻿
English
Average new house prices in 100 cities in China up 0.03 percent in Feb

Thursday, 03 March 2022 11:47:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 cities in China amounted to RMB 16,184/square meter ($2,569/sq. m.), up 0.03 percent month on month, following a decline of 0.01 percent in January, though up 1.89 percent year on year, 0.17 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in January, as announced by CIA, the largest independent property research organization in China.

Meanwhile, in February, the average second-hand house prices in 100 cities in China amounted to RMB 16,009/square meter ($2,541/sq. m.), up 0.14 percent month on month, after a 0.08 percent decline in January, though up 2.72 percent year on year, 0.14 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in January.

$1 = RMB 6.3016


